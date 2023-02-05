Watch CBS News
Crew pulls out pickup truck submerged in icy Wisconsin lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our frigid temperatures over the past week was welcomed by one driver in Wisconsin.

Crews were out on Crooked Lake to pull the driver's pickup truck from the icy water.

The truck actually got stuck in slushy conditions last week and didn't go through the ice until after the driver got out.

truck-through-frozen-lake-2.jpg
Karl Anderson

The towing company says they had to wait until the ice got thicker before bringing their equipment out.

