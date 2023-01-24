Crescent Cove, 1 of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors

Brooklyn Center’s Crescent Cove is one of only 3 children’s hospice homes in U.S.

Brooklyn Center’s Crescent Cove is one of only 3 children’s hospice homes in U.S.

Brooklyn Center’s Crescent Cove is one of only 3 children’s hospice homes in U.S.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is one Minnesota.

Since 2018, Crescent Cove has welcomed hundreds of children and families as a home-away-from-home for kids with life-threatening conditions. It's also a legacy project for the friends and family of a Minnesota Twins legend.

"It's a joyful, love-filled home," said Katie Lindensfelser, Founder & Executive Director of Crescent Cove.

Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country.

It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.

On the first day of her first visit, Christina's smile lights up the entire home and her voice speaks joy.

"My sixteen-year-old firecracker," said Derek Kademan, Christina's dad.

Fitting that she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent Cove singing Katy Perry's "Firework."

"She has Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy. It makes life different. She likes being involved in doing everything that the other kids would," said Kademan.

Art, touch and music are among the many therapies used to make kids like Christina and 4-year-old Garrett feel less pain. All of it at no cost to families.

Unlike adult hospice care, pediatric hospice is not often reimbursed by private insurance or eligible for reimbursement through Medicaid. That means generous giving is what it takes to keep Crescent Cove going and growing.

The home is attentive to the needs of the entire family.

"Parents have a short break. They get to catch their breath. And even observe how special it is to see their son or daughter loved by another person," said Lindensfelser.

The home was a passion of Twins Legend Harmon Killebrew, who worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds before he passed away.

"I just feel his love and I know he's so proud to see that we just persevered. It really felt like a miracle," said Lindenfelser.

A miracle that has become a mission for the nurses and staff at Crescent Cove. So, parents like Kademan can give their kids every possible opportunity in this life. Kademan's greatest worry is not being able to be there for his daughter.

"Wondering what would happen if something happened to me. That's probably the hardest. Knowing that Christina's not going to live as long as other kids is always in the back of my mind," said Kademan.

Crescent Cove will host its biggest fundraiser of the year, a sold-out gala this Saturday night. You can still join virtually with a $25 donation. Click here for more information.