NEXT Drive: Crash with injuries backs up traffic in Blaine

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLAINE, Minn. -- A crash with injuries is backing up traffic in the north metro Wednesday morning.

Authorities say two cars were involved in the crash at Highway 65 and 117th Avenue. There was no word on how many people were injured, or how severe the injuries were.

Traffic on the southbound side of 65 was down to a single lane.

Authorities did not have an estimate of how long it would take to clear the scene.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 6:43 AM

