NEXT Drive: Crash with injuries backs up traffic in Blaine

NEXT Drive: Crash with injuries backs up traffic in Blaine

NEXT Drive: Crash with injuries backs up traffic in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. -- A crash with injuries is backing up traffic in the north metro Wednesday morning.

Authorities say two cars were involved in the crash at Highway 65 and 117th Avenue. There was no word on how many people were injured, or how severe the injuries were.

Goodness. Bad crash in Blaine on Hwy 65 SB @ 117th Ave.



Police telling us two vehicles collided in intersection- injuries involved.

No word on a clear time.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/jVMjF17Q3j — A.J. Hilton (@AJHilton_News) November 9, 2022

Traffic on the southbound side of 65 was down to a single lane.

Authorities did not have an estimate of how long it would take to clear the scene.