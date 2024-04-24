Watch CBS News
Driver experiences medical emergency, swerves into crash scene on Highway 36

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Authorities say a Minnesota state trooper was responding to a minor crash in Roseville Wednesday evening when another car swerved over the median and into the original crash.

A trooper was at the scene of a crash on eastbound Highway 36 at Snelling Avenue around 6 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle driving erratically coming up behind them, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The vehicle, a Ford Escape driven by a 35-year-old woman, then struck both vehicles involved in the original crash.

No one involved in the crash reported any injuries, the state patrol says, though the driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital due to a "suspected medical issue."

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 10:45 PM CDT

