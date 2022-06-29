Crash in Maple Grove leaves 2-year-old child dead

MAPLE GROVE -- A two-car crash last week in the Twin Cities metro left a 2-year-old child dead.

City officials in Maple Grove say the crash happened Thursday evening on the 1600 block of County Road 81, near the Elm Creek Park Reserve in the northwest metro.

A car traveling east on the county road attempted to make a left-hand turn against oncoming traffic and was hit by a van.

The car's driver, 31-year-old Mary Dermane of Brooklyn Park, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Her child, Razak Kalon, was killed.

Investigators are working to determine if the child's car seat was properly placed inside the car.

The driver of the van was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation, police say.