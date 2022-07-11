Crash closes Viking Boulevard in Linwood Township

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A traffic stop related to suspected shoplifting led to a crash with serious injuries in Anoka County on Monday, ultimately closing a stretch of road.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at 10:48 a.m. for shoplifting at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch. Police received the license plate and vehicle description of the suspected shoplifter.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at 11:01 a.m. The suspects fled westbound on East Viking Boulevard. The suspect vehicle crossed a double yellow line on a curve and struck a passenger car traveling eastbound on Viking Boulevard Northeast near Typo Creek Drive Northeast.

Both vehicles caught on fire after the crash. Officers extinguished the fires and provided medical aid to the victim and suspects involved in the crash.

According to police, both suspects were transported via helicopters to local trauma centers with critical injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are conducting the crash investigation.