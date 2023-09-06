Crash causing major backups along I-94 near Rogers

ROGERS, Minn. — There was a major backup building in the northwestern metro area during the morning rush hour Wednesday, and authorities say a crash was to blame.

Traffic cameras with the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed a large backup along Interstate 94 as of 8:30 a.m. The crash was affecting traffic moving toward the Twin Cities.

The State Patrol reports that the backup is affecting the area near Main Street and Brockton Lane.

Traffic maps showed the backup stretching back beyond 141st Avenue North.

As of yet, it was not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.