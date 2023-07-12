Crash between 2 semis closes I-35 southbound near Faribault, 1 airlifted
FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Minnesota transportation officials say a segment of Interstate 35 is closed due to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic cameras in the area show what appears to be a fiery crash just north of Faribault. MnDOT officials say southbound lanes are expected to be closed until about 4 p.m. to all vehicles except emergency vehicles.
The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the crash was a rear-end crash between two semis in a construction zone. One person was airlifted from the scene.
Motorists should expect long delays and use a detour when possible.
This is developing, so check back for more.
