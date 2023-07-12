Crash between 2 semis closes I-35 southbound near Faribault, 1 airlifted

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Minnesota transportation officials say a segment of Interstate 35 is closed due to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic cameras in the area show what appears to be a fiery crash just north of Faribault. MnDOT officials say southbound lanes are expected to be closed until about 4 p.m. to all vehicles except emergency vehicles.

Interstate 35 southbound near Faribault is closed after a crash involving multiple semi trucks.



MnDOT says it will remain closed for several hours. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/6Z6E9OkNPR — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) July 12, 2023

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the crash was a rear-end crash between two semis in a construction zone. One person was airlifted from the scene.

Motorists should expect long delays and use a detour when possible.

This is developing, so check back for more.