Coyote attack in Oakdale has dog owners on edge

OAKDALE, Minn. — City leaders said a coyote is on the prowl in the east metro, warning it's already attacked at least one dog.

That's why officials want pet owners to avoid walks at Oakdale Nature Preserve.

The preserve is typically a peaceful east metro escape to nature, but that peace was broken for one dog owner early Monday evening, when Oakdale police said an 8-pound Pomeranian was attacked by a coyote.

"A coyote came up from the side and back area and bit the dog in kind of the backside, legs area," Oakdale Police Chief Nick Newton said. "We understand the dog was treated at a vet clinic and is recovering well."

Melody Fox is still shaken after a scary situation of her own at the preserve last week.

"I saw something sneak up along the right-hand side of me and I whirled around and I said, 'Hey!' because I saw it, it was about the same height as my dogs," Fox said.

Fox said she was walking her two red labs, August and Sunny, early in the morning when a coyote crossed from behind.

"It barked and growled and my dogs were barking and growling at it," Fox said. "It did this like weird, crazy, almost human, eerie scream, bark, growl thing and I'm like, 'Well, we're not finishing our walk.' We got home, inside and just broke down and hugged my dogs."

If you encounter a coyote, make plenty of noise, said Newton.

"Be alert. Be aware of your surroundings and should you encounter a coyote to use hazing and be loud and encourage that coyote to go away from you," Newton said.

Fox says she'll now wait until daylight to make sure she and her dogs stay safe.

"Carry something and keep your head on a swivel and grab your dog if it's small," she said.

Police said the city is working on a strategy to push coyotes deeper into the park.

You can help keep coyotes away by securing your trash and keeping pet food indoors.