COVID in MN: Cases over time, hospitalization rate continue to hold in plateau

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota health officials on Thursday released a weekly report on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, showing that some key metrics continue to hold in a plateau.

Cases over time, which is a seven-day moving average, is at 1,392.4 as of Monday. Cases over time have been hovering in the 1,200 to 1,400 cases per day range over the last couple months.

Meanwhile, the hospitalization rate - also a seven-day moving average - is at 58.6 admissions per day as of Monday. The metric has been in the high 50s to mid 70s over the last several months.

As of this weekend, the average death rate was nearly two deaths per day; 13,014 people in Minnesota have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

It should be noted that these key metric points are within the lag period where data may be incomplete.

As for vaccinations, over 10.4 million doses have been administered in the state, with 2.3 million of those being booster shots. Of the total population, 71.3% have at least one vaccine dose.