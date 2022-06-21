COVID in Minnesota: Case growth, hospitalization rate hold in plateau
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota health officials report another 1,531 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the state.
Case growth are continuing to hold in a statistical plateau, hovering at 25.8 cases per 100,000 residents. That's still above the "high-risk" threshold, which is drawn at 10 cases. Hospitalizations have also held steady for weeks, now logging 9 cases per 100,000 residents.
In all, the state has seen nearly 1.54 million COVID-19 cases since March 2020, of which more than 77,000 were reinfections. A total of 12,749 Minnesotans have died due to the virus.
As of Thursday afternoon, 381 Minnesotans are in hospitals with COVID-19, of which 31 are in the ICU.
At the same time, over 10 million vaccines have been administered, and 75.3% of the state's eligible population has received their first dose.
