COVID In Minnesota: Hospitalization rate falls below high risk line

What parents need to know about COVID vaccine for young children

MINNEAPOLIS -- The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Minnesota has dipped below the high risk threshold, according to the latest update from health officials.

The rate, which is measured as new admissions per 100,000 residents, stands at 7.4. It had been above the high risk mark (8) since early May. As of Monday, there were 379 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, with 29 of them needing intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health's latest update includes 3,362 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths. Cumulative cases now number 1,551,559, and 12,792 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The state's case growth rate, measured as daily new cases per 100,000 residents, stands at 24.2. That's still well above the high risk line of 10.

More than 67% of the state's total population has completed a vaccine series, while almost 31% are up to date, including boosters. According to the health department, nearly 3,300 children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years have received at least one shot since being cleared for vaccination earlier this month.

The health department also announced that, starting Thursday, COVID-19 statistical updates will be provided weekly, rather than daily. The state's COVID-19 dashboard will be updated every Thursday at 11 a.m.