COVID in Minnesota: Case, mortality rate continue to fall

Good Question: Is there concern that people aren’t listening to COVID updates?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota averaged nearly 945 COVID-19 cases a day in the latest weeklong reporting period, per the Minnesota Department of Health.

Data collected between July 26 and Aug. 2 bring the state's total case count to 1,601,006.

The state averaged less than one death per day in that period, and the total deaths now number 12,978.

The hospitalization rate has dipped to an average of 41.6 new admissions per day, and 4.7 ICU admissions.

Statewide, 67.2% of the population has completed a vaccine series, while only 31.3% are up to date, including boosters.