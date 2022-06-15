COVID in Minnesota: MDH reports 1,360 new cases, 8 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS -- Health officials on Wednesday reported 1,360 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and eight more deaths.

With the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has tallied 1,533,884 cases, nearly 77,000 of those being reinfections. The virus has killed 12,731 Minnesotans.

The state's case growth rate was last reported at 30.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, well below the January peak of 246 but still above the high risk threshold.

The hospitalization rate remains above the high risk line, too, standing at 8.8 new admissions per 100,000 residents. As of Friday, there were 429 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, 31 of those patients requiring intensive care.

More than 71% of the eligible population has completed a vaccine series, with nearly 47% are up to date with their shots, including boosters.