COVID in Minnesota: 1,526 more cases, 4 more deaths

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota health officials report another 1,526 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the state.

Case growth looks to have plateaued, hovering at 25.5 cases per 100,000 residents, though it's still above the "high-risk" threshold, which is drawn at 10 cases. Hospitalizations remain at 8.7 cases per 100,000 residents, a figure that metric has hovered around since mid-May.

In all, the state has seen over 1.54 million COVID-19 cases since March of 2020, of which more than 78,000 were reinfections. A total of 12,784 Minnesotans have died due to the virus.

As of Monday, 390 Minnesotans are in hospitals with COVID-19, of which 34 are in the ICU.

The latest wastewater data update in the metro area shows that the viral RNA load of COVID-19 has risen 13% in the last week. The Omicron subvariant BA.2 made up 43% of the RNA load, down from 58% the week before. Officials believe the subvariant BA.5 will become dominant over the next few weeks.

At the same time, over 10.1 million vaccines have been administered, and 75.3% of the state's eligible population has received their first dose.