Cottage Grove X-ray tech pivots to launch beauty supply store for Black hair

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- A storefront sits in the heart of Cottage Grove, the town LaShonda McGowan and her three kids call home.

"It's not too fast, it's not too slow paced. It's just everybody is down to earth here in Cottage Grove, and that's why I like it here," McGowan said.

But there was something she didn't like.

"When I go shopping for myself for beauty supplies, there are stores that only have a shelf this big for us, for the African-American community. And it's frustrating, 'cause then we have to drive to St. Paul just to get basic, basic needs met for our hair. And you shouldn't have to drive 30 minutes," McGowan said.

So she made a vision board and she made a plan. Weeks later, she left her job as an X-ray tech, cashed in her savings, and leased space inside a salon. It happened so quick, she says she even surprised herself.

Ebony Queen Beauty Supply is now up and running, and the 2,000 Black residents of Cottage Grove can shop local.

"People will come out and say, 'I didn't know you were here, I am so glad you are here so we don't have to go to St. Paul.' I get a lot of the 'we don't have to go to St. Paul' line," McGowan said.

And now the town where she lives feels even even more like home.

Ebony Queen Beauty supply is open Tuesday through Saturday, and is located inside the Salons by JC building.