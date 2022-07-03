Cottage Grove police working to figure out who left flyers with hate propaganda across town

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Authorities in the southeast metro are working to figure out who left flyers filled with hate propaganda in driveways across Cottage Grove.

The local police department says that while the information in the flyers isn't illegal, the flyers were "disturbing."

"Hate will not be tolerated in Cottage Grove. Period," said Chief Pete Koerner in a statement Saturday. "The information contained in these flyers does not represent what we stand for as a police department or a community."

The flyers directed people to a group that is linked to white supremacy, police say. What exactly was written on the flyers was not released.

Investigators are asking homeowners to look at their security systems to see if they captured the person (or persons) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-439-9381.

Cottage Grove is a Twin Cities suburb located roughly 13 miles southeast of St. Paul.