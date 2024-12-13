Save money by efficiently heating your home this winter

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Heating your home in the winter can take a toll on your pocketbook, but it doesn't have to with some easy tips to save.

The U.S. Department of Energy suggests setting the thermostat between 65-70 degrees when you're at home and 58 degrees when you're away — which can save you 10% on your energy bill.

Opening blinds and curtains during the day can allow sunlight to naturally heat your home. Closing them at night can reduce the chill from cold windows. Cellular and honeycomb shades can reduce heat loss by up to 86%.

Xcel Energy experts also said running the ceiling clockwise will help push warm air down from the ceiling in the winter.

Hardware experts at Lowe's said 30% of your home's heat is lost through windows, and shrink-wrapping them can help retain 55%.

Keeping your water heater at 120 degrees not only saves energy but avoids scalding.

Properly insulating your home's attic can also save you 20-30% of your energy bill, though it can be a big financial investment.

Those looking to save money could also consider staying in for dinner as running the oven lessens the workload on your heater. Experts do caution a stove or oven should never be used as a primary source of heat.

Xcel Energy has a list of 101 energy-saving tips.