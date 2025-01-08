Student brings ax, stun gun to Twin Cities high school; no one hurt

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Officials at a Twin Cities high school are investigating after a student brought an ax and a stun gun to the building on Tuesday.

Cooper High School Principal Shaunece Smith said the school, located in New Hope, received an anonymous tip about a student with weapons in his backpack and found them upon investigation. No one was injured.

"I'm sorry for the concern this may have caused you and your student," Smith said in a message to families. "We work to create an environment in which all students feel welcome and safe."

Smith said she couldn't share further details because of privacy laws, but the school "takes every weapon-related incident seriously."

An investigation is underway, and the student could face discipline.