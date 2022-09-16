Charges: Coon Rapids man left multiple threatening voicemails against a U.S. senator

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Coon Rapids man was indicted Friday for making threats of violence against a U.S. senator after he left them multiple voicemails, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced.

Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.

According to court documents, Daugherty left two voicemail messages to a U.S. senator outside of Minnesota.

In the first message, Daugherty said, "You and the Republican Party should be proud that you're pushing me to become a domestic terrorist. Have a nice ... day; can't wait to kill ya."

In his second message, Daugherty said, "I also just wanted to note, thank god the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it would keep guns out of the hands of a person that was disabled and volatile like I am, but you guys are totally against that. So I may actually get to carry out my nefarious goals."

Field staff of the U.S. senator retrieved and recorded the messages and reported them to U.S. Capitol Police.

Daugherty told FBI agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid ... with gun control," and he wanted them to "feel a little bit pressured."