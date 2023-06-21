Fire marshal: Gas leak caused Coon Rapids home explosion that seriously injured man

UPDATE (Aug. 30, 2023): The State Fire Marshal's Office released their findings on the explosion. What follows is a revised version of the original story.



COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- A man suffered burns to 90% of his body after a house explosion in Coon Rapids in June, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire officials received a report of an explosion just before 3 p.m. on June 21, and they arrived at the scene at Palm Street Northwest and 104th Lane to find a house completely flattened. A man was outside suffering from burns.

The fire from the flattened home spread to the house next door, causing significant damage. A third house also sustained damage from the blast.

"Our first arriving crews found the house completely flattened and the victim outside. The victim was treated by Allina and transported down to Hennepin County Medical Center's burn unit in serious condition," said Coon Rapids Fire Chief John Piper in late June.

The State Fire Marshal's Office announced on Aug. 30 that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but it's still unclear how the leak occurred.

Neighbors told WCCO back in June that their homes shook following the explosion.

"We were sitting outside, me and my daughter sitting outside, and 'boom!'" said neighbor Bob Nahl.

Michael Wright lives in the home next door, or at least he used to.

"While I was doing laundry, there was the big boom and the west end of my house was gone," Wright said. "There's only about 6 or 8 feet of the roof left, so everything from there west was destroyed."

Fire crews from surrounding communities helped put the fire out, and crews from CenterPoint Energy were also in the neighborhood.

"When you think explosion, I mean there's a variety of things. Is it natural gas? Is it propane? Is it gasoline? There's a variety of things that'll cause stuff like this. But you wanna make sure you have the local gas company involved to assist with their expertise," he said.

But with three houses damaged – two of them total losses – and only one person hurt and expected to recover, neighbors are counting their blessings.

"It's terrible. Could have been a lot worse. It could've been full of kids or something, or a whole family in there or something," Nahl said.

"I can sit here and bemoan the fact that I can't get some things out which I'd like to save, but they're just things," Wright said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says Coon Rapids city housing inspectors were at the home about a month and a half before the explosion. The city and its fire department are still investigating.