Man dies after "domestic incident" in Coon Rapids, authorities say; another man in custody

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A man died after a "domestic incident" in Coon Rapids early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

His death is being investigated as a homicide and another man was taken into custody, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement from multiple cities, including Coon Rapids, Blaine, Anoka and Fridley, along with the sheriff's office, responded to the disturbance on the 10300 block of Jay Street Northwest around 3:30 a.m.

They found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, the sheriff's office said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested, but has not been formally charged. Authorities are not seeking any additional suspects.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.