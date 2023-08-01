Woman dies after fiery crash in stolen vehicle in Coon Rapids, police say

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – A woman is dead after a fiery crash early Sunday morning in Coon Rapids.

Police say officers were called to the scene at about 4:40 a.m. on the 10400 block of Mississippi Boulevard Northeast, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Investigators believe the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, and then found the victim inside. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine her identity.

Police say the vehicle she was in had been reported stolen in Coon Rapids. The investigation is ongoing.