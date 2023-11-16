Coon Rapids couple says bank won't take jug of 30,000 pennies

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — A Coon Rapids couple has an unusual problem. They seem to be stuck with tens of thousands of pennies.

In his bedroom closet, John Becker has a five-gallon jug full of pennies.

"My wife saves them," he said.

Becker estimates the jug contains $300 worth of pennies. It's an educated guess because they once deposited a jug just like it.

"Now, we've got another jug full that she's been saving over 10 years and now the bank won't take them," Becker said.

Becker says he banks at Border Bank near his home.

"What are we going to do with them?" he said. "There's 300 pounds in there. We can't use them for a boat anchor because they stole my boat."

The Border branch president says they gladly accept loose coins, but not like that, because "1) it would be too heavy to lift, 2) the coins will get jammed in the neck of the container. If the customer can move the coins to smaller buckets without a neck we'd be happy to process."

Whatever he decides to do, Becker isn't stopping adding to the collection.

"I'm starting to see pennies all over the ground and I pick them up for my wife, because she likes to save them," he said.

Becker would need a cart to move the heavy jug.

His wife says if someone wants to come get them, she'd be willing to negotiate a price.