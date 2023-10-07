Cool, fall weather brings need for warm gender-affirming clothing

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our sudden shift in temperatures is leading to some shuffling of the wardrobe, but the change is not as easy for some in the LGBTQ+ community.

"They can come in and pick up things that make them feel good about themselves," said Andi Otto, Executive Director for Twin Cities Pride.

Twin Cities Pride's Rainbow Wardrobe provides gender-affirming clothing, for free, to LGBTQ+ individuals.

"Gender-affirming clothing is basically what you feel comfortable in, whatever clothing that is no judgement, no anything, so if you want to come in and wear a dress, it doesn't matter who you are or what you represent," said Otto. "Being a trans man, I realized that it's not always easy, going into a store and finding clothing that fits you, you know you're not super comfortable, and so I sat down with my team and started talking about it and started talking about what we can do."

The donation-driven program began at this year's pride festival, and it's taken off from there.

But as the temps drop, the need for warm clothing rises.

"As things start to get cold, it's a need", said Otto. "We are in much need of winter clothing, jackets, suits, anything that could be worn out in the cold, to help these folks out."

A judgement-free way, to dress to who you are.

"Sometimes being a trans person, you're sometimes hiding some things," said Otto. "We'll help you along the way."

If you'd like to donate to the Rainbow Wardrobe, you can email Twin Cities Pride info@tcpride.org.

They're also holding "You Belong Fall Fest" on Oct.14 at Urban Growler, to help raise funds to continue the program.