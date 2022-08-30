Watch CBS News
Politics

Controversy over Walz's claim that "over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning"

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

Walz statement that "over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning" causes
Walz statement that "over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning" causes controversy 01:41

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some are calling out Gov. Tim Walz for a statement he made on WCCO Sunday Morning.

WCCO's Esme Murphy asked him about COVID-19 restrictions, and the impact on students in the classroom.

"Would you have done the schools any differently? Because I think that's where a lot of parents are upset with what happened with the schools," Murphy asked. "Do you think you could have made any other choice?"

"Just to be clear, over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning," Walz responded.

Interview: Gov. Tim Walz at the Minnesota State Fair 08:05

When you take into account the entire pandemic, starting in March 2020, that statement is not true. The governor's spokesperson said Walz was referring to just the school year of 2021-2022.

In the interview, Walz did go on to say that from May 2021, almost all students have been in class.

The criticism since has been heated. Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican gubernatorial hopeful, tweeted "Tim Walz is giving out false stats like this ... his policies have hurt students." And the Republican National Committee said, "Minnesota families deserve more than a self serving politician who would sacrifice their children's future for the Governor's mansion."

The number of days students missed in classroom learning has varied student to student and school district to school district.

Esme Murphy will be interviewing Jensen this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. from the State Fair, so tune in and see what happens then.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 5:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.