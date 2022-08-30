Controversy over Walz's claim that "over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning"

Walz statement that "over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning" causes controversy

Walz statement that "over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning" causes

Walz statement that "over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning" causes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some are calling out Gov. Tim Walz for a statement he made on WCCO Sunday Morning.

WCCO's Esme Murphy asked him about COVID-19 restrictions, and the impact on students in the classroom.

"Would you have done the schools any differently? Because I think that's where a lot of parents are upset with what happened with the schools," Murphy asked. "Do you think you could have made any other choice?"

"Just to be clear, over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning," Walz responded.

When you take into account the entire pandemic, starting in March 2020, that statement is not true. The governor's spokesperson said Walz was referring to just the school year of 2021-2022.

In the interview, Walz did go on to say that from May 2021, almost all students have been in class.

The criticism since has been heated. Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican gubernatorial hopeful, tweeted "Tim Walz is giving out false stats like this ... his policies have hurt students." And the Republican National Committee said, "Minnesota families deserve more than a self serving politician who would sacrifice their children's future for the Governor's mansion."

The number of days students missed in classroom learning has varied student to student and school district to school district.

Esme Murphy will be interviewing Jensen this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. from the State Fair, so tune in and see what happens then.