Construction worker dies after job site accident in Edina

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. – A construction worker died last week after being injured on a Twin Cities job site.

A spokesperson for RISE Construction Services says the deadly accident happened in Edina on Feb. 21, involving a worker from RTL Construction.

The injured worker was brought to an area hospital, where they later died.

"We are working with RTL and the appropriate authorities to ascertain the exact cause of the accident as quickly as possible," said the spokesperson.

The victim's identity, and the exact location of the job site, have not been released.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 9:06 PM

