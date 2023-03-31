Consent degree aims to curb rare Canada lynx from winding up in traps

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a change to Minnesota trapping rules, with hopes to protect rare Canada lynx from getting caught in traps intended for other animals.

The consent decree resolves an action brought by the Center for Biological Diversity in 2020 related to lynx protections.

Experts estimate there are from 50 to 300 Lynx in the state right now.

"We will move forward with implementing the agreed-upon changes and believe these steps will further reduce the already low accidental mortality of lynx from trapping," John Erb, DNR research biologist, said.

The DNR says vehicles are the leading cause of lynx deaths in Minnesota.

Trappers can learn more about the specific changes on the DNR trapping page.