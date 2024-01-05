Watch CBS News
Connor Bowman indicted on first and second-degree murder charges

By Davey Johnson

/ CBS Minnesota

New details paint disturbing picture in pharmacist's poisoning death
New details paint disturbing picture in pharmacist's poisoning death 01:53

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A grand jury in Olmsted County has indicted a former Mayo Clinic medical resident on first and second-degree murder charges after investigators say Connor Bowman poisoned his wife. 

Connor Bowman was initially charged with second-degree murder following his arrest on Oct. 20, 2023. On Thursday a grand jury in Olmsted County added a first-degree premeditated murder charge. 

connor-bowman.jpg
Connor Bowman OCSO

Connor Bowman, 30, a poison specialist and former medical resident at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota is accused of poisoning his wife, Betty Bowman, a 32-year-old pharmacist who died days after she went to a hospital in August with stomach distress. 

The former doctor is currently being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $2 million bail. His next scheduled court date is set for Jan. 16, 2024. 

Davey Johnson

Davey Johnson is a digital producer and web writer for WCCO news and CBS News Minnesota. Hailing from the West suburbs of Minneapolis, he is a graduate of the award-winning mass communications program at St. Cloud State University. Davey Johnson primarily focuses stories about breaking news, crime and sports.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 4:30 PM CST

