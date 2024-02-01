PREVIEW | Concert Tickets 101: Your guide to securing top event tickets in the Twin Cities

PREVIEW: Your guide to securing top event tickets in the Twin Cities

PREVIEW: Your guide to securing top event tickets in the Twin Cities

PREVIEW: Your guide to securing top event tickets in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Many of the 66th Grammy Award winners and nominees will be hitting the road this year for big tours. If we've learned anything from Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and other big events in the Twin Cities, getting tickets won't be easy.

The challenge goes beyond the cost of tickets, which have become very expensive. The real question is how to get those tickets at face value before they hit the resale market.

WCCO Investigative Reporter Jonah Kaplan will have tips on securing tickets on WCCO News at 10 after the Grammys.

The 66th Grammy Awards begin at 7 p.m. CST Sunday, Feb. 4 on WCCO and Paramount+.

You can stream the 2024 Grammy Red Carpet at 6 p.m. CST on CBS News Minnesota, available on the CBS News app, Pluto TV, and on WCCO.com/live.

CBS