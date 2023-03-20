Concert in Hopkins to mark Nowruz, the Iranian New Year

Monday is Nowruz, the first day in the Iranian calendar. It's a celebration of renewal, peace and prosperity, perfect for the first day of spring.

To celebrate the Iranian New Year, a concert is being planned for this weekend in Hopkins.

"United For Freedom: An Iranian Nowruz Concert and Community Gathering" will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in the theater of the Hopkins Center for the Arts.

The evening will feature performances by award-winning composer, vocalist, and setar virtuoso Fared Shafinury; and classical Persian dancer Parisa Naini and the Shirzan Dance Collective.

