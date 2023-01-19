Scientists raise concerns about high levels of PFAs in freshwater fish

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fishing is a staple in Minnesota -- not only for recreation but also as a source to bring home food. But as more science comes out, there are more worries about what's in our freshwater fish.

Recent research from the Environment Research Journal suggests that eating one freshwater fish may contain enough of a chemical called PFAs -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- that which is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with the toxic chemicals.

Jeff Mueller has been fishing in Minnesota since the 60s -- well before PFAs chemicals were a concern -- enjoying a fish here or there as most of us do.

"I haven't been that concerned. I keep track of what the experts say you should consume. I probably don't eat fish more than once a month, to be honest," said Mueller.

"These chemicals are manufactured chemicals that are ubiquitous across commerce because they're really useful. They make things waterproof; they make things oil proof -- they're just really present," said Catherine Neuschler with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

PFAs are potentially causing harm to your health, but it's not everywhere.

"There's definitely some waters in the state that have limited advice and you can eat a lot of pan fish and other species, but, unfortunately, there are a number of waters that we have to put a limit on that to protect your health," said Angela Preimesberger, a fish consumption advisory scientist for the Minnesota Department of Health.

Preimesberger says this is an unfortunate fact of these chemicals and suggests following the advice of the health department to avoid harm.

"Just have one person go check the fish consumption guidance webpage," said Preimesberger. "You can even access it from your phone before you go to your favorite fishing spot."

The health department says that each fish species and lake is different as far as how much fish consumption is concerned. Some may be unrestricted, whereas others may be one meal a week or even a month.