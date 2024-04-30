Watch CBS News
Minnesota worker, 63, crushed to death at Dodge Center manufacturing plant

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — A 63-year-old man was crushed to death Monday morning at a southeastern Minnesota manufacturing company.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 10 a.m. in Dodge Center at Con-Tech Manufacturing, which makes concrete mixers.

The victim, from Brownsville, was "cutting a crossbeam support on a dolly that was supporting a 5,000-pound mixer drum, when the dolly failed," causing the mixer to fall on him, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim's co-workers used two forklifts to lift the mixer before giving him CPR. EMS workers then arrived at the scene to take over life-saving efforts, which were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at about 10:30 a.m.

The Olmsted County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting with the investigation, which OSHA will lead.

