New Como Sunken Garden wheelchair ramps are "life-changing"

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It's a lush indoor escape during an often frigid Minnesota winter.

For more than 100 years, the Sunken Garden at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has been a literal hot spot for many, unless you travel by wheel.

But thanks to a $765,303 fix: new wheelchair ramps that opened Sunday, people like Sheryle Royce from St. Francis, are able to pay a visit.

"It is of utmost importance that we are welcoming for everyone, no matter what their means and methods of getting there," said Michelle Furrer, Campus Director at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

Furrer said city capital funds, state funds from the Legacy Amendment, and support from their nonprofit, Como Friends, paid for the new ramps.

"I think that it's life-changing for my mom, for sure," said Sheryle Royce's daughter, Barbara Royce.

Before the ramps, there was an elevator that got people to the Sunken Garden, but not without some issues — namely the high humidity in the garden, which caused the elevators to break down regularly.

"This is one of her favorite places to come so being able to come and just wheel down the ramp has been really really nice," said Barbara Royce.