Community members hold climate change circle to push for more city action

MINNEAPOLIS -- Community members came together in Minneapolis Saturday to support a push for more climate action in the city.

The circle was organized by Minneapolis locals. They're hoping to see city leaders take-up a People's Climate and Equity Plan.

It would expand existing climate goals -- and oversee investments in clean energy.

It would also focus on the voices from communities of color.

The group says the goal is to make every building in the city more comfortable, affordable and carbon-free by 2030.