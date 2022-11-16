Commissioners Jan Malcolm, John Harrington among key state leader departures

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that four state commissioners will not be seeking reappointment.

The outgoing leaders include Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington, Commissioner of Education Dr. Heather Mueller and Commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Mark Phillip.

"I'm grateful to our entire cabinet for their years of service to Minnesota," Walz said. "Together, we made historic investments in education, achieved the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history, and protected the health and safety of Minnesotans. I look forward to building the team that will help us kick off our second term."

There were over a dozen reappointments:

-Commissioner of Administration Alice Roberts-Davis

-Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen

-Commissioner of Commerce Grace Arnold

-Commissioner of Corrections Paul Schnell

-Commissioner of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove

-Commissioner of Higher Education Dennis Olson

-Commissioner of Housing Jennifer Leimaile Ho

-Commissioner of Human Rights Rebecca Lucero

-Commissioner of Human Services Jodi Harpstead

-Commissioner of Management and Budget Jim Schowalter

-Commissioner of Information Technology Services Tarek Tomes

-Commissioner of Mediation Services Johnny Villarreal

-Commissioner of Natural Resources Sarah Strommen

-Commissioner of Pollution Control Katrina Kessler

-Commissioner of Transportation Nancy Daubenberger

-Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Larry Herke

The application process is now open to fill vacancies for leaders in these cabinet agencies:

-Department of Education

-Department of Health

-Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation

-Department of Labor and Industry

-Department of Public Safety

-Department of Revenue

Those interested in applying for positions are asked to use this email and request an application. The application deadline is Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. and should be addressed to Governor Tim Walz.