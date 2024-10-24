Missing 62-year-old man hasn't had contact with family for 6 months, police say

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Authorities in the north metro are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered man who has not contacted his family in nearly six months.

The Columbia Heights Police Department says David Alan Klint, 62, was last known to be staying in a facility in the Twin Cities area.

Authorities say Klint has no known vehicle or cell phone and is not with any known family members. His family is concerned for his welfare.

David Klint BCA

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes Klint as 5'6" and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Klint's whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Heights Police Department at 763-427-1212.