Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing 62-year-old man hasn't had contact with family for 6 months, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 24, 2024
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 24, 2024 01:48

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Authorities in the north metro are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered man who has not contacted his family in nearly six months.

The Columbia Heights Police Department says David Alan Klint, 62, was last known to be staying in a facility in the Twin Cities area.

Authorities say Klint has no known vehicle or cell phone and is not with any known family members. His family is concerned for his welfare.

david-klint.jpg
David Klint BCA

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes Klint as 5'6" and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Klint's whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Heights Police Department at 763-427-1212.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.