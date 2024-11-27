Watch CBS News
Colonial Market opens in Minneapolis, offering "a little bit of everything for everybody," owner says

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — An authentic Hispanic supermarket has opened up in a much-maligned area of Minneapolis.

Colonial Market at Lake Street and Hiawatha is Daniel Hernandez's second grocery store in the city.

More than 80% of what's on the shelves comes from outside the U.S.

Hernandez says it's about catering to the community.

"Our Latino community, our Somali community, Asian community — we have a little bit of everything for everybody," he said.

Hernandez says people told him he was making a mistake opening his business on Lake Street, but he believes in the area.

"My people is here," he said. "Latinos are here. Instead of running away, I'm trying to be closer to them. They are my customers, they are my people, they are the people that have supported my business ventures for a while, so the best way to pay them back is to put a store where they belong."

The Lake Street Council is excited about Colonial's expansion.

"It's a real asset for community members to have another destination that they can go to to get products that they would find back home," ZoeAna Martinez, the Council's business engagement manager, said.

She says Colonial Market is one of several recent openings and groundbreakings in the corridor, including a Southside Community Health Services building slated to open next door to Midtown Market.

"To see that continued investment from community members shows that we're still here," Martinez said. "The residents aren't going anywhere."

Hernandez has his sights set even bigger, with two more grocery stores planned next year in Eagan and north Minneapolis, a location he's particularly proud of.

"I'm like, 'This is where the need is. I'm going to go and try to do my best,'" he said. "Even though, again, I have a lot of people telling me in many different comments that I should run away. I think I'm going towards that area because I believe that people will care."

Between his grocery stores and a number of other businesses, Hernandez employs more than 100 people.

