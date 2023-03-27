Colleen Larson sentenced to 16.5 years for shooting MPD forensic scientist

Woman sentenced to over 16 years for shooting MPD forensic scientist

Woman sentenced to over 16 years for shooting MPD forensic scientist

Woman sentenced to over 16 years for shooting MPD forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman who admitted to trying to kill the mother of her boyfriend's child has been sentenced to 16 and half years in prison.

Colleen Larson was in court Monday morning for her sentencing.

Colleen Larson CBS

Last month, she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder last month. The plea was two days after her partner in crime was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

The victim, 33-year-old Nicole Ford, was shot twice last April while picking up her child from a Minneapolis daycare. Ford, whose last name was Lenway at the time, survived the shooting.

RELATED: Colleen Larson, charged in MPD forensic scientist shooting, pleads guilty

Lenway shares the child with Timothy Amacher who was convicted of her attempted murder.

Daniel Adkins, Larson's attorney, spoke in court at the sentencing hearing.

"She demands the chance to take responsibility. I've never experienced it in my 30 years of practice. She's accountable. But more importantly your honor, as the PSIs indicate, she's redeemable," he said.

Larson will have to serve at least two-thirds of that 16 and a half year sentence.

Domestic Violence Resources

For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224. People can also call the Women's Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available.