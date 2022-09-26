"Cold weather rule" goes into effect earlier than usual, on Oct. 1

"Cold weather rule" goes into effect earlier than usual, on Oct. 1

Our weather is taking a turn, and that means switching from air conditioning to heat at home.

Energy companies want to remind homeowners about Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule. This year it's starting earlier, on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Customers who may have difficulty paying their heating bill are encouraged to take advantage of energy assistance and make a payment plan.

The state's Cold Weather rule is a law protecting residents from being disconnected through the end of April.

To arrange a payment plan for winter months, CenterPoint Energy customers can call 800-245-2377 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Assistance.