Watch CBS News
Consumer

"Cold weather rule" goes into effect earlier than usual, on Oct. 1

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

"Cold weather rule" goes into effect earlier than usual, on Oct. 1
"Cold weather rule" goes into effect earlier than usual, on Oct. 1 00:27

Our weather is taking a turn, and that means switching from air conditioning to heat at home.

Energy companies want to remind homeowners about Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule. This year it's starting earlier, on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Customers who may have difficulty paying their heating bill are encouraged to take advantage of energy assistance and make a payment plan.

The state's Cold Weather rule is a law protecting residents from being disconnected through the end of April.

To arrange a payment plan for winter months, CenterPoint Energy customers can call 800-245-2377 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Assistance.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 11:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.