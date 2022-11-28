Cold Spring community surpasses fundraising goal to memorialize fallen officers

COLD SPRING, Minn. – Sunday, Nov. 29, 2022 marks 10 years since Cold Spring Police Officer Tom Decker died in the line of duty.

Decker responded to a welfare check at Winners Bar in Cold Spring, where he was ambushed and killed in the parking lot. A person of interest in his death died by suicide in 2013, and the investigation was closed in 2018.

"Never forget" was the promise made 10 years ago, and on Sunday it was the promise kept at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring, where dozens filled the pews to share stories remembering Decker on the 10-year memorial service since his End of Watch.

Rosella Decker says not a day goes by where she isn't thinking of her late son.

"I miss him so much," Rosella said. "He was just such a caring person, you know, and he helped me in so many ways."

The hope is to honor him beyond the walls of this church, every day, in front of the Cold Spring City Hall with a bronze statue.

"Memories fade, and I'm trying to prevent people from forgetting," said Paul Waletzko, a volunteer, who helped lead the fundraising campaign for the statue.

The goal was to raise $60,000 to build the memorial, and in just a few months they raised $8,335 over their goal.

"So any extra, additional funds will be going towards a scholarship program for Rocori kids entering law enforcement, as well as for maintenance of the statue," said Waletzko.

The statue tells the story of how Officer Decker found his calling to serve.

"[When he was a kid], he was lost in the Crossroads Mall with his sister, and a cop bought him ice cream and waited until they were reunited," said Waletzko. "It was that act of service that forever stuck with him and he wanted to be a police officer."

Rosella hopes her son's story inspires more kids in the same way.

"When we have big problems, or even little problems, [officers are] there to help," Rosella said.

The hope is to have the Fallen Officers Memorial completed by early summer time.