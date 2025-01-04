Cold snap continues into the weekend with temperatures below average

MINNEAPOLIS — Seven day outlook appears to stay relatively the same: cold, below average temperatures with wind chills below zero.

The bad news is that Saturday will barely make it out of the double digits.

The good news is that Saturday should also feature a lot of sun.

High pressure throughout the state wards off any chance for snowfall, keeping a system pushed to the south of us throughout the weekend.

That means there will be plenty of clear skies in Minnesota over the next few days, unlike Missouri who has lots of snow and rain in store for them.