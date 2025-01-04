Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Cold snap continues into the weekend with temperatures below average

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Jan. 4, 2025
MINNEAPOLIS — Seven day outlook appears to stay relatively the same: cold, below average temperatures with wind chills below zero.

snapshot-2025-01-04t082847-814.jpg

The bad news is that Saturday will barely make it out of the double digits. 

snapshot-2025-01-04t082659-784.jpg

The good news is that Saturday should also feature a lot of sun. 

High pressure throughout the state wards off any chance for snowfall, keeping a system pushed to the south of us throughout the weekend. 

snapshot-2025-01-04t082836-090.jpg

That means there will be plenty of clear skies in Minnesota over the next few days, unlike Missouri who has lots of snow and rain in store for them. 

Katie Steiner
web-katie-steiner-1.jpg

Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

