Cocktail recipe: Smoked Apple Cider Margarita

The Classic Grill at Madden's shared this cocktail recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Smoked Apple Cider Margarita 

Ingredients:

  • Cinnamon sugar 
  • 2 oz silver tequila 
  • ½ oz orange liquor 
  • 4 oz apple cider
  • ½ lime squeezed 
  • 1 ½ teaspoons of maple syrup garnish with cinnamon sticks and apple slices 

Instructions:

  • Rim glass with cinnamon sugar
  • Combine 2 oz tequila, ½ oz Cointreau liquor, 4 oz apple cider, 1/2 oz lime juice,1 ½ teaspoons of maple syrup into a shaker, strain into glass with Madden's logo ice.
  • Select your flavor of smoke:  Apple, hickory, cherry or bourbon (smoke lightly)
  • Garnish with dried apple slices and cinnamon
  • Place Smokeshow Smoker on top & fill basket with smoke dust
  • Torch smoke dust and let rest for 20 seconds
First published on October 19, 2022 / 8:00 AM

