Cocktail recipe: Smoked Apple Cider Margarita
The Classic Grill at Madden's shared this cocktail recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Smoked Apple Cider Margarita
Ingredients:
- Cinnamon sugar
- 2 oz silver tequila
- ½ oz orange liquor
- 4 oz apple cider
- ½ lime squeezed
- 1 ½ teaspoons of maple syrup garnish with cinnamon sticks and apple slices
Instructions:
- Rim glass with cinnamon sugar
- Combine 2 oz tequila, ½ oz Cointreau liquor, 4 oz apple cider, 1/2 oz lime juice,1 ½ teaspoons of maple syrup into a shaker, strain into glass with Madden's logo ice.
- Select your flavor of smoke: Apple, hickory, cherry or bourbon (smoke lightly)
- Garnish with dried apple slices and cinnamon
- Place Smokeshow Smoker on top & fill basket with smoke dust
- Torch smoke dust and let rest for 20 seconds
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.