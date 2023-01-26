Closings arguments to begin in trial over Deshaun Hill's killing

MINNEAPOLIS -- A trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager is close to going to the jury, with the defendant not taking the witness stand.

Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.

Hill was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2022, when students were encouraged to leave school early and attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke. Hill had left school, and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past him moments before gun shots rang out.

On Thursday, the defense wrapped up its case, and closing arguments were set to begin before the case would then go to the jury.

Cody Fohrenkam Hennepin County

His trial was set to begin in November, but it was then delayed to January. Furthermore, opening statements -- which were supposed to start Friday -- were delayed to this week. A judge granted the defense's request to delay, because Fohrenkam was "not in a good place," and needed time to deal with his anxiety and frustrations.

Fohrenkam said he was in the area looking for someone who stole his phone.

Cameras are not allowed inside the proceedings, WCCO's Jonah Kaplan confirmed with court sources that footage from several home and business surveillance videos were shown in court.

Earlier this month, Minneapolis Public Schools agreed to a $500,000 settlement with Hill's family.