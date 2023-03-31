Closing arguments begin in trial of Anton Lazzaro, accused of sex trafficking minors

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jurors could get the case Friday against a GOP operative accused of sex trafficking underage girls.

Closing arguments began in the morning. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle is covering from the courthouse and will have updates on Twitter.

Prosecutor said: Lazzaro told Gisella what he wanted delivered to his doorstep. Girls ages 16-18, but said 16 was best. Looking for: White, no tattoos, skinny, small, tiny. He wanted sluts, whores and the broken girls.

He didn’t want the girls that would turn him in — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) March 31, 2023

Federal prosecutors say Anton Lazzaro, 32, paid teenagers for sex with money and gifts. He admitted to having sex with them, but denies recruiting them.

Lazzaro is charged with seven counts involving "commercial sex acts" with five minors ages 15 and 16 in 2020, when he was 30 years old. His indictment touched off a political firestorm that led to the downfall of Jennifer Carnahan as chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota.

Lazzaro donated roughly $190,000 to Minnesota Republicans.

FBI agents raided Lazzaro's downtown Minneapolis condo in December 2020. Inside his $875,000 place at the luxury Ivy high rise, investigators seized nearly $400,000 in cash, along with foreign currency and bars believed to be gold. They found a GPS tracker, thumb drives, laptops, tablets, and more than a dozen cell phones. Agents also confiscated his Ferrari.

By all accounts, Lazzaro was living large until the raid, which was linked to allegations of sex trafficking minors. His social media shows pictures with a president and high-ranking politicians. Flashy cars, cash and private planes are splashed across his accounts.

The trial began last week.