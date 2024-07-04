Close call between dump truck and motorcyclist caught on camera
MINNEAPOLIS — Dash camera video shows an incredibly close call between a motorcycle, SUV and dump truck on a Minneapolis interstate.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcyclist crashed into a guard rail while traveling southbound on Interstate 35W at Hennepin Avenue on Monday.
After the motorcycle crashed, a Kia SUV swerved to avoid the crash and got rear-ended by a dump truck. The dump truck ended up spinning out, narrowly missing the motorcycle and its operator.
The motorcyclist suffered injuries that were non considered life-threatening. No one else reported any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.