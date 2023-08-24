Abandoned puppies need a loving home, Clay County Sheriff's Office says

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help in locating a suspect who abandoned five puppies in Barnesville.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office shared that it had found five black lab puppies, approximately 12-14 weeks old.

We are looking to talk with the owner of these puppies that decided to leave them in the rural Barnesville area. These... Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The post read that the puppies are currently at the pound but are available for adoption.

And just like that, the adoption inquiries came flooding in.

UPDATE ON THE PUPPIES: We have been getting many inquiries regarding people wanting to adopt these puppies. We spoke... Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The puppies have since been moved from the city pound to FM Animal, a local animal hospital.

The puppies will be held at FM Animal until Wednesday, then will be available for adoption.

Authorities are unsure what rescues the puppies will end up at for adoption services, saying, "it depends on who has room for them."

FM Animal will not provide prospective dog parents with the name of the rescue the dogs end up at. They encourage anyone interested in adopting one of these puppies to monitor rescue websites to see where they end up.

Police in Clay County are still looking for leads regarding the puppies' initial owner. If you have any information regarding who is responsible for abandoning the puppies, please contact the sheriff's office.