City employee accused of shooting teenager at St. Paul recreation center

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man who worked at a recreation center with teenagers is now accused of shooting one of them. The 26-year-old worked at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul.

The teenage victim remains in critical condition. As many as 100 young people were at the recreation center when the shooting happened. Resources are being made available to kids who are traumatized.

"We are shocked by this and I am one of those parents that sends their kids to rec centers in general and to the Jimmy Lee Center in specific," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Both the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center and St. Paul's Central High School -- which is right across the street -- were closed Thursday. Mayor Carter and Police Chief Axel Henry spent two hours meeting with rec center staff.

"This is something that is astounding and unusual for us and we don't have a standard playbook to address," said Mayor Carter.

Sources say the teen was found in the parking lot -- police won't say where they believe the shooting actually happened.

St. Paul city employees, with the exception of police officers, are barred from carrying guns on the job. Mayor Carter did express frustration over a state law that specifically prevents the city from banning guns at recreation centers.

"I think that state law is wrong and should be changed as quickly as possible," said Carter.

Before word of the suspect's tie to the recreation center was made public, neighbors were already expressing shock

"I really feel for those kids because they have seen something that is going to stay with them for the rest of their life," said Gabby Santiago.

St Paul Police did recover the gun they believe was used. Carter says the recreation center will remain closed as the investigation continues.

The victim's family has asked for privacy as they deal with this tragedy.

The man arrested has worked at the rec center for the past year. He has not yet been charged with a crime.