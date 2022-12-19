"Chronic'kah" provides laid-back option for celebrating Hanukkah in Minneapolis

What is the true meaning of Hanukkah? What is the true meaning of Hanukkah? 01:04

MINNEAPOLIS – Those looking for a more mellow first day of Hanukkah got the chance to check out the Chronic'kah event Sunday in Minneapolis.

Hook and Ladder Theater hosted the event, which featured more than 20 vendors who were selling everything from clothing and jewelry, to THC and CBD products. There was also live music and stand-up comedy performances.

Organizers call the event a high-minded vendor fair for deep thinkers.

"It's a great way to bring people together and do something kind of special and something different," said organizer Yoni Reinharz. "It's also kind of a good alternative for people who maybe don't have the opportunity to see family in the way some of us are lucky enough to have."

The event also aims at promoting full legalization of cannabis products in Minnesota.