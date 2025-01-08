Chronic wasting disease reaches endemic levels in parts of southeast Minnesota, says DNR

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that they will cease targeted culling of deer in three permit areas due to levels of chronic wasting disease reaching endemic levels.

The permit areas that will be affected by this are 646, 647 and 648, all located in the southwest corner of the state.

CWD has reached 5% or higher in these areas, which is why the DNR has decided to make this move. According to the department, when the disease reaches this transmission rate, culling is no longer effective in helping prevent the spread of disease.

"While it is disappointing that CWD prevalence has been increasing in these areas, it still remains relatively low compared to neighboring states, and we have not given up efforts to minimize its impact," said Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Michelle Carstensen. "There are still many opportunities in these DPAs and statewide for hunters and landowners to engage in the fight against CWD, including participating in liberalized hunting opportunities, getting deer tested for the disease, and following safe carcass disposal guidelines."

As of right now, the DNR says that despite pulling back on culling efforts, there are still things landowners can do that will help prevent the spread of disease.

This includes helping to increase antlerless deer harvest, abiding by carcass movement restrictions, obeying feeding and attractant bans and participating in additional hunting opportunities.

The DNR says research shows that targeted culling efforts are most effective when landowners and department officials work together.